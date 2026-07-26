Red Sox's Tsung-Che Cheng: Losing reps to Monasterio

Cheng is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Though he had typically occupied the strong side of a platoon at shortstop with Andruw Monasterio at shortstop since being called up from Triple-A Worcester on June 26, Cheng finds himself on the bench for a fourth straight matchup versus a right-hander (Kevin Gausman). Monasterio appears to have at least temporarily settled into a near-everyday role at the expense of Cheng, who has produced a lowly .256/.318/.282 slash line through his first 44 plate appearances with Boston.