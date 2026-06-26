Red Sox's Tsung-Che Cheng: Recalled to Boston, starting Friday

Boston recalled Cheng from Triple-A Worcester and will start at shortstop against the Yankees on Friday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Cheng will make his season debut for Boston on Friday with Marcelo Mayer hitting the injured list with a left forearm injury. The 23-year-old may see extended playing time with Boston being very injury-depleted at the shortstop position with Isiah Kiner-Falefa (forearm), Trevor Story (abdomen) and Nick Sogard (oblique) all on the injured list in addition to Mayer. With Worcester, Cheng slashed .254/.351/.424 with seven homers and 18 RBI in 240 plate appearances.