Red Sox's Ty Buttrey: Lands on DL with knee injury
Buttrey was placed on the minor-league DL on Thursday due to right knee inflammation, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Buttrey has appeared in 32 games for Triple-A Pawtucket this season, logging a 2.25 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with an impressive 64:14 K:BB across 44 innings of work. As a member of the 40-man roster, Buttrey is a prime candidate to make his major-league debut later this season, though he'll need to work his way back from this injury first.
