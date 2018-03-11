Red Sox's Ty Buttrey: Optioned to Triple-A
The Red Sox optioned Buttrey to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.
Buttrey was one of four pitchers on the 40-man roster that Boston sent back to minor-league camp. The right-hander wasn't a serious candidate for a bullpen job with the Red Sox after accruing a 4.81 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 63.2 innings between Double-A Portland and Pawtucket last season.
