Buttrey was added to the Red Sox's 40-man roster Monday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The 24-year-old righty took a step forward last season, showing enough in 40 appearances between Double- and Triple-A to warrant Rule 5 protection. While the results weren't great after he was promoted to Pawtucket (7.64 ERA in 10 appearances), Buttrey averaged a strikeout per inning with the top affiliate (10.5 K/9 overall), flashing an improved changeup to complement his high-90s fastball. He figures to make his big-league debut in 2018.