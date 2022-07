Danish (forearm) is working on strengthening exercises and hasn't yet resumed throwing, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Danish is dealing with a flexor strain in his right arm that has kept him on the injured list since July 7. The right-hander isn't eligible to return from the IL until at least July 22, but it seems like he'll require more time on the shelf since he'll need some time to ramp up his workload once he's ultimately cleared to resume a throwing program.