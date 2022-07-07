Danish was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm soreness Thursday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Danish made multi-inning relief appearances Tuesday and Wednesday, and he allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out three in four innings. However, he's apparently dealing with a forearm issue that will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break. The severity of the injury isn't yet clear, and a timetable for the right-hander's return hasn't been revealed.