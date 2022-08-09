Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Danish (forearm) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Danish supplied a 4.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB to go with two wins and three holds in 31.1 innings out of the Boston bullpen before he was placed on the 15-day injured list July 7 with a right forearm strain. Since the Red Sox presumably envision Danish handling a multi-inning relief role once he comes off the IL, he'll likely need multiple appearances in the minors to get fully ramped up.