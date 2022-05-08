The Red Sox recalled Danish from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
He'll join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Michael Wacha (intercostal), who was moved to 15-day injured list after being scratched from his scheduled start Sunday against the White Sox. Tanner Houck will move into the rotation and pick up the start Sunday, while Danish assumes Houck's spot in the bullpen. Expect Danish to work mostly in lower-leverage spots while he's up with the big club.