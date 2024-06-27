The Red Sox optioned Heineman to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Heineman's stay with the Red Sox was a brief one. Boston called him up from Worcester on Monday to provide another option at catcher while Connor Wong (personal) was away from the team on paternity leave, but Heineman will head back to the minors after Wong was activated ahead of the Red Sox's next game Friday versus the Padres. Heineman picked up one at-bat during his latest stint in the majors.