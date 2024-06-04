The Red Sox recalled Heineman from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
It's not yet clear what the corresponding transaction will be. Heineman, 32, had one brief stint with the Red Sox earlier this season, receiving one plate appearance. The catcher has a career .580 OPS over parts of five seasons at the major-league level.
