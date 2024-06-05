The Red Sox optioned Heineman to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.
Heineman's latest stint in the majors lasted just one day, and he didn't make an appearance. He's clearing out to make room on the roster for the return of Tyler O'Neill (knee) from the 10-day injured list.
