The Red Sox have selected McDonough with the 75th pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

While McDonough lacks imposing size, he was a consistent switch-hitter at North Carolina State, making contact and getting on base at an exceptional clip. He is an above-average runner and improved on his power, though the latter may be his Achilles heel. It remains to be seen where he will end up on the diamond defensively, but his advanced approach at the dish will allow for plenty of leeway.