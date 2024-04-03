O'Neill is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Oakland.
O'Neill had started five of the first six contests for the Red Sox, but he'll take a seat Wednesday against right-hander Ross Stripling. Wilyer Abreu will replace O'Neill and right field and bat ninth.
