O'Neill went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two total runs in Thursday's 6-4 Opening Day victory against the Mariners.

After six seasons with St. Louis, O'Neill started in right field and batted fifth in his Red Sox debut. The 28-year-old displayed both his power and his speed for his new team, swiping second base following a walk in the second inning and capping the scoring in the contest with an eighth-inning solo shot. O'Neill certainly has the skill set to be an impactful fantasy asset, but his health is a question mark -- over his final two seasons with the Cardinals, he played in just 168 of a possible 324 regular-season games.