O'Neill went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Cubs.

O'Neill got the scoring started with a blast over the Green Monster in the bottom of the first inning. It was the first home run this season for the 28-year-old that wasn't a solo shot. O'Neill also added a double, a single and a walk. Only Mike Trout (10) has gone deep more times so far this season than the Red Sox outfielder.