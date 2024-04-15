O'Neill was removed from Monday's game against the Guardians following a collision in the outfield with Rafael Devers, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Devers caught a pop-up that ended the top of the seventh inning, but while doing so the back of his head collided with O'Neill's face. Both players were down for a bit, and O'Neill had a cut on his forehead. For what it's worth, O'Neill did appear to give a "thumbs up" gesture as he was walking off the field. He might need stitches, though, and could go through concussion testing. Devers remained in the game.