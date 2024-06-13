O'Neill went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Phillies.

O'Neill returned from a knee injury and served as Boston's designated hitter. He tried to stretch a single into a double in the first inning but was thrown out, which suggests O'Neill's knee is feeling better. He later plated a run on a sacrifice fly during the Red Sox's five-run fifth inning, which helped wipe out Philadelphia's early 4-0 lead.