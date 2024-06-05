O'Neill (knee) served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-3 while on rehab assignment for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.
O'Neill kicked off a rehab assignment and played six innings as the DH for the WooSox. The Red Sox are optimistic he'll need only the minimum 10 days while on the injured list. Wednesday represents O'Neill's earliest possible return.
