Boston placed O'Neill on the 7-day concussion injured list Thursday.

O'Neill collided with teammate Rafael Devers in Monday's 6-0 loss to the Guardians, and while he cleared initial concussion protocol, he's now been diagnosed with a mild concussion, per Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican. O'Neill also required stitches for a laceration on his forehead. He will be eligible to return from the IL next Tuesday. Rob Refsnyder (toe) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list to take O'Neill's spot on the 26-man active roster.