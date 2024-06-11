O'Neill (knee) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Phillies.
O'Neill will miss a third straight start after his right knee flared up on him again this past Friday. The good news is he's feeling much better and is hoping to be back in action Wednesday, per Rob Bradford of WEEI.com. Masataka Yoshida is at designated hitter Tuesday for the Red Sox, and the club will have Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Rob Refsnyder in the outfield.
