Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that he's optimistic O'Neill's (knee) stay on the 10-day injured list will be a short one, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

O'Neill landed on the IL on Wednesday with right knee inflammation, an injury that he had been playing with for a while. While Cora didn't exactly commit to O'Neill requiring just the minimum 10-day absence, it does not appear he will be out long. He's eligible for activation on June 5. Rob Refsnyder appears most likely to soak up the bulk of the playing time at designated hitter while O'Neill is out, although the Red Sox have Connor Wong at DH and Reese McGuire at catcher Thursday versus the Tigers.