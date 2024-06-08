O'Neill was removed from Friday's game against the White Sox due to an apparent knee injury, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
O'Neill had been visibly bothered by his right knee for about an inning before eventually coming out of the game during the third frame. The 28-year-old outfielder recently spent time on the injured list due to inflammation in the same knee, so the Red Sox will surely take a close look at him and should provide an update on his status in the near future.
