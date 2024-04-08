O'Neill went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Sunday's 12-2 win over the Angels.
O'Neill and the Red Sox finished off a season-opening, 10-game road trip in style. The team clubbed five home runs Sunday and 7-3 out west, and O'Neill launched his fifth homer of the trip, during which he batted .357 (10-for-28) and slugged .892. He was moved to third in the order, taking the spot that had belonged to Trevor Story (shoulder), who is unavailable for an undetermined amount of time.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill: Rips two homers•
-
Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill: Absent from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill: Launches second homer•
-
Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill: Not starting Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill: Begins Boston tenure with big game•
-
Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill: Plays outfield Monday•