O'Neill went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Sunday's 12-2 win over the Angels.

O'Neill and the Red Sox finished off a season-opening, 10-game road trip in style. The team clubbed five home runs Sunday and 7-3 out west, and O'Neill launched his fifth homer of the trip, during which he batted .357 (10-for-28) and slugged .892. He was moved to third in the order, taking the spot that had belonged to Trevor Story (shoulder), who is unavailable for an undetermined amount of time.