O'Neill started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's exhibition game against Texas.

This marked the first time O'Neill played in the outfield since March 14. He had been dealing with a calf issue that limited him to designated hitter prior to Monday. O'Neill told Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe that he's "fine now" and that the club was "just being careful." It's expected that he'll be an everyday component of the lineup, but there are variables to consider. That uncertainty stems from Ceddanne Rafaela making the team as the primary center fielder, which means manager Alex Cora will have to juggle O'Neill, Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida at the corners and DH.