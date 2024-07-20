O'Neill went 3-for-4 in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Dodgers.

O'Neill went just 3-for-27 over his last seven games before the All-Star break, though that came after he began July with three multi-hit efforts. The outfielder is now at a .260/.353/.496 slash line with 16 home runs, 31 RBI, 49 runs scored, three stolen bases and 12 doubles over 69 contests this season. O'Neill continues to hold down a starting role in Boston's outfield, though he has just seven homers over his last 50 games after beginning the year with nine long balls in 19 contests.