O'Neill went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Rockies.

This was his second multi-homer game in his last four contests. O'Neill is 10-for-23 (.435) over five games since the All-Star break, and it appears his power has returned to the form he displayed in April as well. The outfielder is up to 20 homers, 38 RBI, 54 runs scored, three stolen bases and a .267/.356/.535 slash line through 73 games this season.