The Red Sox reinstated O'Neill (concussion) from the 7-day injured list, and he's batting third as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Guardians, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The veteran outfielder will end up missing only the 7-day minumum after he suffered a concussion in a collision with Rafael Devers (knee) last week. O'Neill has been one of the best hitters in baseball early in 2024 with seven homers and a 1.209 OPS in 61 plate appearances.