The Cardinals traded O'Neill (foot) to the Red Sox on Friday in exchange for Nick Robertson and Victor Santos (undisclosed), Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

After trading Alex Verdugo to the Yankees on Tuesday, the Red Sox will now bring in O'Neill to fill their opening in the outfield. O'Neill slashed .231/.312/.403 with nine homers and 21 RBI across 266 plate appearances last season while battling a multitude of injuries. No updates have been provided regarding the foot injury that put an early end to O'Neill's season, but he's a safe bet to secure a starting spot in Boston's outfield once he's healthy.