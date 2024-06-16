O'Neill is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
O'Neill will get a breather after he went 5-for-18 with a home run and a double while starting each of the last four games following his return from a a three-game absence due to right knee inflammation. Rob Refsnyder will spell O'Neill in right field.
