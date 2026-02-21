Samaniego didn't pitch as scheduled in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins due to back tightness, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Manager Alex Cora said after the game that Samaniego's injury isn't too serious, and he should be able to get into a game within the next few days. The 27-year-old lefty posted a 3.08 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 26.1 innings with the Pirates' Double-A affiliate last year before being shipped to Boston in the offseason. He will most likely report to Triple-A Worcester to begin the regular season and could be a candidate to debut in the big leagues at some point this year.