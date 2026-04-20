Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

The Red Sox will recall Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester prior to Tuesday's game versus the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Samaniego will absorb the roster spot vacated by the injured Sonny Gray (hamstring). The left-handed Samaniego turned in three scoreless appearances during an earlier stint with Boston, collecting a 4:3 K:BB in 3.2 innings.

More News