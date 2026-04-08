Red Sox's Tyler Samaniego: Summoned from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox recalled Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.
Samaniego was a late cut after a nice spring training and didn't have to wait long for a promotion. The lefty has permitted three runs (two earned) with a 3:2 K:BB over 5.1 frames in his first three appearances with Worcester. Samaniego will be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game.
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