Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: A month away from action
General manager Dave Dombrowski said that Thornburg (shoulder) is "maybe a month away" from returning to the team, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Thornburg was officially placed on the 10-day disabled list to open the season prior to Opening Day. He was able to face hitters during a batting practice session this past weekend but will likely head on a minor-league assignment to build his arm back up to speed before joining the Red Sox.
