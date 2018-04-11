Thornburg (shoulder) touched 95 mph on the radar gun during a minor-league game at the team's facility in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Thornburg is up a few ticks on the gun from his previous minor-league game. The velocity is a hopeful sign, but he still needs to execute his off-speed pitches, per manager Alex Cora, who said the right-hander will remain in Fort Myers for now. He'll continue to work his program, and the team will make a decision as to his next step in the rehabilitation process at the end of the week. It's not known what sort of impact or role Thornburg will have when he's ready to pitch for Boston, but seeing the velocity back to 2016 levels is a hopeful sign he can solidify the setup corps.