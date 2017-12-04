Thornburg agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Red Sox on Monday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

After being acquired from the Brewers prior to the 2017 season, Thornburg missed all of last year with shoulder issues that eventually led to thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in mid-June. He's expected to be healthy heading into spring training, and the southpaw could prove to be a crucial bullpen piece for the Red Sox if he's able to regain his 2016 form (2.15 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 90:25 K:BB in 67 innings with Milwaukee).