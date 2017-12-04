Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Avoids arbitration
Thornburg agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Red Sox on Monday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
After being acquired from the Brewers prior to the 2017 season, Thornburg missed all of last year with shoulder issues that eventually led to thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in mid-June. He's expected to be healthy heading into spring training, and the southpaw could prove to be a crucial bullpen piece for the Red Sox if he's able to regain his 2016 form (2.15 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 90:25 K:BB in 67 innings with Milwaukee).
More News
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Comes off DL•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Out for season due to thoracic outlet surgery•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Hits another roadblock in rehab•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Resumes throwing program•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: May have nerve issue in shoulder•
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...