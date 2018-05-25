Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Awaits activation
Thornburg (shoulder) has completed his minor-league rehab stint but remains on the 10-day disabled list, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Thornburg finished his rehab at Triple-A Pawtucket after tossing a scoreless inning and striking out two Tuesday. He appears ready to be activated from the disabled list after returning to the team Friday, although it's unclear as to when the Red Sox will make the move.
