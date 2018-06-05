Thornburg (shoulder) began his second rehab stint of the season Tuesday, Brendan McGair of the Pawtucket Times reports.

Thornburg will head to Triple-A Pawtucket on a rehab assignment set to last 30 days. He wasn't quite ready to come off the 10-day disabled list after his initial stint. The Red Sox are confident Thornburg will be good to go following the completion of this assignment.

