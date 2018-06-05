Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Begins another rehab assignment
Thornburg (shoulder) began his second rehab stint of the season Tuesday, Brendan McGair of the Pawtucket Times reports.
Thornburg will head to Triple-A Pawtucket on a rehab assignment set to last 30 days. He wasn't quite ready to come off the 10-day disabled list after his initial stint. The Red Sox are confident Thornburg will be good to go following the completion of this assignment.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Close to returning•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Rehab assignment on hold•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Will rehab at Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Scheduled for bullpen with team soon•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Makes fourth rehab appearance•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Throws scoreless inning Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start