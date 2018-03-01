Thornburg (shoulder) threw a successful bullpen session Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

This is certainly encouraging news, as everything went as planned in Thornburg's first bullpen session since undergoing surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome in June. He was able to throw 20 fastballs and said he felt no restriction in his shoulder during the session. "I felt like I could have thrown more, which is probably one of the better feelings you can have afterwards," Thornburg said. He'll now work on building up his endurance and velocity, which is expected to keep him on the shelf past Opening Day.