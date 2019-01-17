President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Thornburg is an option to close for the Red Sox in 2019, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Thornburg joins Ryan Brasier, Matt Barnes and Steven Wright as internal options who could potentially takeover as the team's closer with Craig Kimbrel heading to free agency. While Brasier and Barnes appear to be the two frontrunners at the moment, Thornburg has the most ninth-inning experience out of the bunch -- he saved 13 games for the Brewers back in 2016. That said, the southpaw has pitched just 24 innings over the past two seasons due to injuries, struggling to a 5.63 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over those outings, so he'll need to prove himself in spring training before emerging as a serious contender for the gig.