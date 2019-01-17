Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Candidate for saves in 2019
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Thornburg is an option to close for the Red Sox in 2019, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Thornburg joins Ryan Brasier, Matt Barnes and Steven Wright as internal options who could potentially takeover as the team's closer with Craig Kimbrel heading to free agency. While Brasier and Barnes appear to be the two frontrunners at the moment, Thornburg has the most ninth-inning experience out of the bunch -- he saved 13 games for the Brewers back in 2016. That said, the southpaw has pitched just 24 innings over the past two seasons due to injuries, struggling to a 5.63 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over those outings, so he'll need to prove himself in spring training before emerging as a serious contender for the gig.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Inks deal with Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Shut down for rest of season•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Throws low-leverage inning in win•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Mowing down batters•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Makes mechanical fixes•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Makes Red Sox debut Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...