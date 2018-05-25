Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Close to returning
Thornburg (shoulder) will need a few more rehab appearances before returning from the 10-day disabled list, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Thornburg appeared in a rehab game at Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday and tossed a scoreless inning while striking out two. His rehab assignment was scheduled to end Tuesday, but the Red Sox elected to return him to Boston so they can start him on a new stint within a week. Thornburg is close to returning to the big leagues, but the Red Sox have determined he needs a few more outings in the minor leagues before activation.
