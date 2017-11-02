Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Comes off DL
Thornburg (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday, The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reports.
Thornburg hasn't stepped foot on the mound yet in a Red Sox uniform, and missed the entire 2017 season after undergoing surgery to treat his thoracic outlet syndrome in mid-June. He should be ready to go heading into spring training, and could be a valuable weapon out of the team's bullpen if he's able to stay upright and find his form from last year.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Out for season due to thoracic outlet surgery•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Hits another roadblock in rehab•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Resumes throwing program•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: May have nerve issue in shoulder•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Moves to 60-day DL•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...