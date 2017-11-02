Thornburg (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday, The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reports.

Thornburg hasn't stepped foot on the mound yet in a Red Sox uniform, and missed the entire 2017 season after undergoing surgery to treat his thoracic outlet syndrome in mid-June. He should be ready to go heading into spring training, and could be a valuable weapon out of the team's bullpen if he's able to stay upright and find his form from last year.