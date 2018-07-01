Thornburg (shoulder) will likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list within the next few days, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Thornburg is close to completing his rehab assignment, at which point he figures to join Boston's bullpen. In his last minor-league outing at Double-A Portland, he allowed one run on two hits while striking out three across two innings. Thornburg hasn't appeared in the big leagues since the 2016 season with Milwaukee.