Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Faces hitters Saturday
Thornburg (shoulder) threw 15 pitches of live batting practice Saturday, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.
This was Thornburg's most significant step of rehabilitation since last year's surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome. The Red Sox are hopeful he'll return this season, but haven't set an expectation as to when that will occur.
