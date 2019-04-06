Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Has third straight scoreless outing
Thornburg allowed one hit and struck out one over as scoreless inning in Friday's 15-8 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Thornburg has three straight scoreless appearances since allowing two runs on Opening Day. All four of his outings this season have come with Boston losing, but it's hard to assess bullpen roles on a team that's getting hammered like the Red Sox have been during their 2-7 start. Boston's starters have a league-worst 9.60 ERA, so all of its relievers are being used in low-leverage spots.
