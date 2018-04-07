Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Hits 93 mph in minor-league game
Thornburg (shoulder) consistently reached 93 mph in a minor-league game Thursday in Fort Myers, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Thornburg averaged 94.1 mph in 2016 with the Brewers, so he's getting back to normal. He came out of the game feeling well and told the Red Sox he "wants more work." Manager Alex Cora and pitching coach Dana LeVangie will sit down with the team's medical staff to map out a schedule for the right-handed reliever, who could return by the end of the month.
