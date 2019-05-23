Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Hits IL with hip injury
Thornburg was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right hip impingement, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The 30-year-old righty had not been experiencing much success prior to the injury. He sits with a 7.71 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in 18.2 innings (16 appearances). Travis Lakins was promoted from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
