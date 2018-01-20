Thornburg, who underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in June, believes he can have a normal spring training and be ready by Opening Day, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Thornburg has reportedly been progressing well through his throwing program, which he picked up Oct. 2, and has his sights set on the start of the 2018 campaign. That said, even if the southpaw is ready by Opening Day, he noted he may not be available to pitch on consecutive days right away, according to Tim Britton of The Providence Journal. Given the issues other pitchers have had following the same procedure, Thornburg's effectiveness remains to be seen, though the 29-year-old could prove to be a vital part of Boston's bullpen during the upcoming season if he's able to regain his pre-surgery form (2.15 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 90:25 K:BB in 67 innings with the Brewers in 2016).