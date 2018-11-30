Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Inks deal with Red Sox
Thornburg signed a one-year, $1.75 million non-guaranteed contract with Boston on Friday.
This deal allowed Thornburg and the club to avoid arbitration heading into the 2019 season. The right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Red Sox this past year, logging a pedestrian 5.63 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with 21 strikeouts in 24 innings of relief. He will look to secure an Opening Day roster spot this spring, though that is far from a certainty considering how his previous two years have unfolded in Boston. Thronburg's deal also includes $400,000 in potential bonuses for appearances at the major-league level.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Shut down for rest of season•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Throws low-leverage inning in win•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Mowing down batters•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Makes mechanical fixes•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Makes Red Sox debut Friday•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Officially activated Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...