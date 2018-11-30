Thornburg signed a one-year, $1.75 million non-guaranteed contract with Boston on Friday.

This deal allowed Thornburg and the club to avoid arbitration heading into the 2019 season. The right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Red Sox this past year, logging a pedestrian 5.63 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with 21 strikeouts in 24 innings of relief. He will look to secure an Opening Day roster spot this spring, though that is far from a certainty considering how his previous two years have unfolded in Boston. Thronburg's deal also includes $400,000 in potential bonuses for appearances at the major-league level.

More News
Our Latest Stories