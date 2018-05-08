Thornburg (shoulder) gave up a walk and struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief for Double-A Portland on Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

This was Thornburg's fourth game on a rehabilitation assignment. The Red Sox haven't announced a return date for the right-hander , but we'll know he's getting close when the schedule him for back-to-back games.

