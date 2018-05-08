Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Makes fourth rehab appearance
Thornburg (shoulder) gave up a walk and struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief for Double-A Portland on Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
This was Thornburg's fourth game on a rehabilitation assignment. The Red Sox haven't announced a return date for the right-hander , but we'll know he's getting close when the schedule him for back-to-back games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Throws scoreless inning Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Tosses scoreless inning Monday•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: To begin rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Throws in bullpen Friday•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Will throw live BP in Boston•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Throws two innings•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...